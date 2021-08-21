Man accused of raping, robbing pensioner $20,000 refused bail

Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Brian Luke who was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and robbing a 64-year-old woman, was on Thursday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Reliance’s Magistrate Court.
Forty-seven-year-old Luke of Albion High Reef, Berbice made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he was not required to plead to charge of rape.
It was reported that on August 16, last in Region Six, the man allegedly committed the act and robbed the woman of $20,000. Police reports further state that on the same day of the incident, Luke was arrested at his residence where some of the cash was recovered.
After he was remanded on Thursday, Magistrate Singh adjourned the matter to September, 14, 2021.
