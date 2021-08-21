GAICO Construction signs MoU with key US firms to transfer skills, technology for local oil industry

Kaieteur News – During the recently held Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, Myer Marine Services and Hargrove EPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Guyana’s GAICO Construction Services.

The signing occurred with David Myer, President of Myer Marine Services; Ralph Hargrove, President of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors; and Komal Singh, CEO of GAICO Construction Services.

It was witnessed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd; Sarah Ann Lynch, the United States Ambassador to Guyana; CEO of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong; Vice-President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gerry Gouveia Jnr., and other company officials.

The objective of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to allow for collaboration on the development of projects in Guyana. Kaieteur News understands that this strategic partnership will enable the transfer of skills and technology for the development of the Guyanese workforce in the growing oil and gas sector.

In a missive to this newspaper, it was noted that Myer Marine Services has grown very quickly from its founding in 2013 to become a premier steel fabrication, machining, and field services company. Led by David Myer and sons, Brandon Myer and Bradley Myer, Myer Marine Services offers the full range of services from initial design all the way to installation of the finished product.

As for Hargrove Engineers + Contractors, this company has innovated sound solutions for the process, manufacturing, and energy industries since 1995. Hargrove serves clients in long-term support relationships in multiple modes of service: onsite support arrangements, plant-level small projects and consulting roles, and larger capital projects.

As for GAICO Construction, it has expanded and realigned its operations to cater for the country’s newfound petroleum industry. Today, GAICO has jobs across the length and breadth of Guyana with over 100 employees. The company is integrally involved in the development of the country in the civil works sector, marine sector and mostly recently, in the oil and gas sector in the areas of oil spill response and waste management.

“GAICO is honoured to be partnering up once again with two major American based companies. This MOU is the beginning of another big step for not only GAICO but also for Guyana, as we are all determined to growing the economy and bringing the professional skills needed utilising the private sector,” said Komal Singh, CEO of GAICO Construction.

“We are thrilled to enter this partnership today with Hargrove and GAICO, and to become an active participant in the growth and development of Guyana. With our collective experience and broad areas of expertise, the capabilities of this team are endless, and unmatched in Guyana or abroad. We are looking forward to what the future holds for this team, and for Guyana,” said David Myer, President of Myer Marine Services.

Ralph Hargrove, President and CEO of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors was keen to note that his company is excited about the opportunity to partner with Gaico and Myer in order to meet the ambitious industrial and infrastructure plans in Guyana while creating skilled employment opportunities for the Guyanese people.

The partnering entities thanked the Guyana Office for Investment, the Government of Guyana, the US Embassy, and Guyana’s private sector for facilitating this partnership towards the advancement of the country.