E-Networks secures exclusive TV broadcast rights for 2021 CPL T20 in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Thanks to a deal with International Media Content Ltd (IMC), the owner and broadcaster of SportsMax, E-Networks Inc. – Guyana’s leading TV service provider –was pleased to announce yesterday that it has secured the exclusive rights for live TV coverage in Guyana of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 2021 tournament from August 26 to September 15, 2021.

For the third consecutive year, E-Networks said it is proud to keep Guyanese cricket fans in “The Biggest Party in Sport” by delivering the matches on its E2 channel, available countrywide on all its TV platforms: DreamTV Satellite, DreamTV Wireless, and DreamTV Fiber.

The company said persons can also use the DreamTV Mobile app on their mobile phones to watch the matches on-the-go from anywhere. It said too that E-Networks customers can catch the action live in crystal-clear, high-definition quality, for as low as $3,600 monthly. Persons can visit www.enetworks.gy or any of the company’s social media pages for more information.

In the agreement with SportsMax parent IMC, which is the regional broadcast rights owner for the CPL T20, E-Networks will broadcast all 33 matches from this year’s tournament. Each match day in the preliminary round will have doubleheaders – first match at 10 AM and second match at 7 PM, except for triple headers for the last two match days at 10 AM, 2:30 PM and 7 PM respectively. First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw an increase of 67 percent in television, streaming and digital viewership in 2020, reaching 523.5 million viewers and passing half a billion for the first time in the tournament’s history.

The 2021 tournament is the league’s ninth season, with all the matches taking place in St. Kitts and Nevis.