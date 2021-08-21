Designing infrastructure to foster a more inclusive future for persons living with disabilities

Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
Ten percent of the world’s population lives with a disability. People living with disabilities are considered the world’s largest minority. Though disability activism throughout the ages has resulted in tangible advancements for the population, there is more to be done in Guyana to facilitate the independence of that population. A core aspect to focus on is infrastructure that supports a more inclusive future for persons living with disabilities. One of my vivid memories of attending the Calcutta Primary School is that of a little girl slightly older than I, being carried up the school stairs daily by a family member. Her physical limitations had her wheelchair bound and you couldn’t help but look at her with a little more curiosity and as humans, you can’t help but feel pity. However, with a touch of exposure garnered through increased interactions with the population and some level of diversity and inclusion research in this area, I have learnt that so many would rather have us keep the pity we feel. Their drive is to engage decision makers to provide the infrastructure needed to improve the quality of life for persons living with disabilities.
Thinking of Guyana’s tomorrow, I wonder what mandatory infrastructure guidelines can be implemented to enable a reasonable level of independence for persons living with disabilities? The future shouldn’t look like a schoolmate being carried up a flight of stairs, the future should embody sound vision which is a future of independence for the population facilitated through disability friendly infrastructure.
Warmest,
Joelly Ann Valentine
