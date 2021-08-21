Coach thanks Task Force & Sports Ministry for support

Two-week Tennis Camp concludes…

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Yesterday the closing ceremony of the Sheltez Tennis Club’s two-week Lawn Tennis camp climaxed at the Cliff Anderson National Sports Hall.

The Camp was held at two venues; the National Sports Hall and the National Park, between 09:00hrs and 14: 00 hrs.

This was the second camp for Sheltez Tennis Club and attracted 30 kids and was done over a two-week period.

Coordinator of the programme Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan thanked the participants for their attendance and encouraged them to stay in the sport while thanking GTA for supporting the Camp.

Premium sponsor for both locations was the Lifebouy brand soap. Their representative encouraged the kids to sanitise their hands with the Lifebouy soap while interacting with them.

She added how excited she was to be on board and promised to continue their support of Tennis and the Sheltez Tennis club.

Deborah Persaud, a representative of Rohit’s Lumber Yard, one of the sponsors, stated, “I would like to congratulate all the players. We were happy to be on board. And even though all of you may not have won trophies or medals I still think that you are all winners. You have braved this pandemic and the weather and you did it, you completed it and that’s what matters. I am sure that all if you had fun, so that’s what the camp is all about. Please stay safe and enjoy the rest of your summer vacation.”

Speaking to Kaieteur Sports yesterday, Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan, Guyana’s National Coordinator of programmes, provided information about the Camp.

“The camp catered for beginners, intermediates and advanced players. The youngest player was four-year-old Jonathan Harding. The beginners did lots of ball skills which included hand eye coordination, ball control, balancing and cooperative drills etc.

The intermediate players didn’t have hand eye coordination too but worked on some of the main C’s in tennis…(control, consistency, coordination, concentration, cooperation and competition).

Those were also done at all the levels too,” said Shelly, who runs her own private coaching business that feeds into the national system.

Shelly revealed that all of the kids were very excited and showed lots of interest.

“There was one hundred percent attendance every day and that showed the interest each player had. There was a request to extend the camp for another week also.

Lots of talent was seen at all the levels but more in the beginners; age 10 and under. Some also are already interested in continuing the sport come September,” she informed, who began coaching in 2005.

“Sponsorship is always important because it offsets expenses, it also help to support and encourage clubs to plan events. Both would benefit in the end since the sponsors through the event get some mileage and their products are advertised.The Sports Ministry was supportive in allowing us to use the national sports hall tarmac but due to heavy rainfall most mornings, we were forced to be indoors sharing the basketball court with the table tennis camp.

The staff were very cooperative and supportive throughout the camp and I would like to say thank you to them,” added Shelly

“Oh, I am more than satisfied. One concern I had was that the parents would’ve been concerned about the safety of their children, but after a few days I was more relaxed after getting feedback from them and seeing consistency in their attendance,” continued Shelly a National Champion for four successive years in the ‘90s.

Minister Charles Ramson also made a brief visit at the end of the programme and encouraged the children to continue playing sports and reminded them that tennis is now a core Sport.