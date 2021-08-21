Carpenter remanded for illegal gun in “fanny pack”

Kaieteur News – A carpenter who was allegedly found with an illegal firearm in his ‘fanny pack’ at a city hotel, was yesterday remanded to prison for the offence.

Julian Dow, 49, of Lot 63 Perth Village, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The defendant was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunitions.

He denied the charge which alleged that on August 18, 2021, at Lot 21-22 Hincks Street, Lacytown, Georgetown, he had in his possession one Bryco .380 pistol and five live .380 ammunitions without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Senior Magistrate Daly remanded Dow to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021.

According to a police report, ranks acting on information went to CJ Hotel, where Dow was staying.

It was reported that around 23:50hrs, the ranks requested to conduct a search in the hotel room of the defendant. The court heard that while ranks were conducting a search on the room, one of them observed a black, one strap bag (fanny pack) that Dow had around his shoulder.

As such, the bag was searched and the pistol was discovered.

The ranks then inquired from Dow if he was a licenced firearm holder and he answered in the negative. He was subsequently cautioned, arrested and taken into custody.

An investigation was launched and Dow was later placed before the court for the offence.