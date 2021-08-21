Carpenter remanded for illegal gun in “fanny pack”

Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A carpenter who was allegedly found with an illegal firearm in his ‘fanny pack’ at a city hotel, was yesterday remanded to prison for the offence.
Julian Dow, 49, of Lot 63 Perth Village, East Coast Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The defendant was charged with the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunitions.
He denied the charge which alleged that on August 18, 2021, at Lot 21-22 Hincks Street, Lacytown, Georgetown, he had in his possession one Bryco .380 pistol and five live .380 ammunitions without being the holder of a firearm licence.
Senior Magistrate Daly remanded Dow to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021.
According to a police report, ranks acting on information went to CJ Hotel, where Dow was staying.
It was reported that around 23:50hrs, the ranks requested to conduct a search in the hotel room of the defendant. The court heard that while ranks were conducting a search on the room, one of them observed a black, one strap bag (fanny pack) that Dow had around his shoulder.
As such, the bag was searched and the pistol was discovered.
The ranks then inquired from Dow if he was a licenced firearm holder and he answered in the negative. He was subsequently cautioned, arrested and taken into custody.
An investigation was launched and Dow was later placed before the court for the offence.
Aug 21, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – A...
Aug 21, 2021
Aug 21, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have long argued that this society is so philosophically and spiritually (not in the religious sense)... more
Kaieteur News – Ever since Bharrat Jagdeo assumed the post of Minister of Finance and effectively handed over economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]