Bandit gets bullet in leg for pulling knife on cop

Kaieteur News – A bandit was on Thursday shot to his right foot after he reportedly pulled a knife on a police officer who was trying to arrest him for attempting to snatch a woman’s cell phone.

Police have identified him as, Akeem Martin, 25, of Half Mile, Wismar Linden, Region 10. Martin was shot around 16:30hrs along South Road, Georgetown.

According to a police report, two ranks were patrolling on their motorcycles along Croal Street, when they heard a woman shouting, “Thief! Thief!” The ranks reportedly looked in the direction where they heard the calls for help and saw a man attempting to relieve the woman of her phone.

They rode up to intervene and up seeing them, the bandit aborted his mission and tried to escape. The ranks reportedly rode behind him and soon caught up with the bandit along South Road.

Eyewitnesses recounted that instead of surrendering to the police, he made a dash for a yard and jumped the fence.

The eyewitnesses continued that the cops were not giving up the chase as they parked their bikes and jumped the fence behind him. One of the ranks eventually cornered him in the yard.

Police reported that as the rank was about to apprehend him, a scuffle ensued during which he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officer. This reportedly forced the cop to retaliate by shooting the bandit to his right foot.

In a video recorded by nearby residents, the injured bandit was seen lying in the yard and bleeding from the gunshot wound.

As he groaned in pain, the individual recording the video could be heard saying, “Bai u mek them man vex…U get them man jumping fence and thing… You want snatch people thing and now you crying… Why you crying? You is a thief; you ain’t want wuk”.

The cops called for back-up and they subsequently transported him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently admitted and remains under police guard.