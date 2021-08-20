Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Kaieteur News – Tickets for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will go on sale on from today at www.cplt20.com and at the box office at Warner Park, Basseterre. The tournament gets underway on the 26 August with all matches taking place at Warner Park in St Kitts.

There will be 25 matches where the public will be able to attend across 16 game days. All those who wish to attend matches will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and proof of vaccination status will be required to gain entry.

Hero CPL fans will have the chance to watch more than one match on seven game days giving even more value for money. Tickets will start from just US$10 with all parts of the ground very competitively priced.

There will be strict COVID-19 protocols for all fans entering the stadium.

St Kitts & Nevis is open to visitors and those wishing to travel to watch Hero CPL matches will be able to do so as long as they are fully vaccinated and follow the arrival protocols and procedures laid out by the local authorities.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets can do so by visiting www.cplt20.com