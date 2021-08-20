Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1 Classic Gold; Brisport-Luke cops 66kg M2 Classic Silver

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships…

By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall

Kaieteur News – Guyana got its medal haul quest off to a great start yesterday when the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships lifted off at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando International Airport, Florida.

Contesting the 76kg (Classic/Raw) Masters 1 Class, Nadina Taharally got the Guyanese off to the best possible start when she captured Gold in this category in commanding fashion, the RipHit Strength and Conditioning System member set four new national records in the process (Open and Masters 1 categories); Squat, Bench Press, Deadlift and Total.

Not a stranger to setting a positive tone for the Guyanese team, Taharally was almost flawless in her execution yesterday, just failing one of her nine attempts, three at each lift. It was her final lift of the day that she did not conqueror, attempting to deadlift 182.5kg (402.34lb), somewhat of a big jump up from her new record set of 170.0kg (374.7lb) achieved on her second attempt. The old record of 151kg (332lb) was owned by Lisa Oudit.

The 47 year-old Taharally was equally hungry (record wise) in the Bench Press when she accomplished a new record of 77.5kg (170.86lb). As a matter of fact, all three of Taharally’s attempts set the bar higher (70kg, 75kg) erasing the old record of 65kg, set by Blossom Babb.The tone for the day was set when Taharally bumped up the Squat from 127.5kg held by Lisa Oudit to 145.5kg (319.67lb), this being her third attempt. From the first Squat, the mother of two sent the message out when she achieved 137.5kg (303.14lb); upping the ante on her second attempt to 142.5kg (314.16) which was bettered on her final attempt.

The new Total record stands at 393kg (866.5lb). Apart from the records, Taharally’s performances were all Personal Best’s to cap a phenomenal day.

Taharally commented: “What can I say, I am very pleased and elated with my performances here today and to set a positive tone for my nation at these championships which as you know are taking place in very challenging times. It was not easy accomplishing what I did as training would have been curtailed to home for the most part due to the pandemic.It was very close to coming here that I was able to go to the gym only for my Coach, Martin Webster to fine tune a few things. So achieving what I’ve done is all the more satisfying given the circumstances under which it was realised.”

Taharally also commended the work of Manager Kerma Singh and her club and teammate, Roger Rogers in attending to her during the day which commenced since 06:00hrs and concluded after 13:00hrs.

“I would also like to thank my other teammates for the support and motivation that they have given whilst competing. My sponsors, they know themselves, I would also like to say thank you.”

Readers are to note that the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) in 2021 got rid of the 72kg Class and introduced two new classes in the female segment of the sport, 69kg and 76kg.

The 52 year-old Franklyn Brisport-Luke, contesting the Men’s Pan American 66kg Masters 11, Classic competition, saved the best for last as he achieved a Personal Best of 155kg (341.72lb) erasing his previous best of 145kg to secure the Silver medal in the Deadlift.

He also achieved a PB in the Squat of 120kg (264.55lb) whilst his best Bench Press was 72.5kg (159.83lb). The RipHit Strength and Conditioning System, member said that he was happy with his performance yesterday noting that it was his real first attempt at the Classic segment of the sport.

He did compete in this segment in Uruguay in 2019 but it was not as he had expected given the ups and downs the Guyana team encountered at the time.“I would like to extend sincere thanks to the GAPLF for once again affording me the opportunity to represent my nation.

I also want to thank our Team Manager Mr. Singh for the great support yesterday, my teammates and all my sponsors for their assistance which made my being here a reality.”

Winner of the Men’s Pan American 66kg Masters 11, Classic competition was Canada’s David Hrynkow with Franklyn Brisport-Luke taking silver and United States Virgin Islands’ Jonathan Joseph Sr. settling for bronze.

Brisport-Luke would be in action again tomorrow when he would have a chance to rake in the gold medal in the 66kg Masters 11 Equipped (Suited) competition.

Meanwhile, the athletes in action today would be Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith and one of two debutants, Wazir Mohamed, both in the 93kg Open Classic segment this morning. The other debutant, Roger Rogers will be the focus in the afternoon session in the 120kg Master 11 Classic battle.