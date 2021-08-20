Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man stabbed to death; cops on the hunt for suspect

Aug 20, 2021 News

Arrow showing Khan’s body (covered) in the police cordoned off area at Bennet Dam, Rosignol.

Kaieteur News – Police in Region 5 have launched an investigation into the brutal stabbing to death of a Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB) man. Dead is Feroze Khan, 48, of Carriage Road, Rosignol, WBB. The suspect who has not been identified by police is on the run.
Police said in a release that the alleged murder took place at approximately 14:30hrs. on Thursday August 19, 2021, at Bennet Dam, Rosignol. An eyewitness account of the incident detailed that the suspect had visited a grocery shop at Bennet Dam to purchase a bottle of water and subsequently left. Shortly after, the suspect was seen on the dam armed with a piece of wood running towards Khan, who was walking on the said dam. The suspect then dealt Khan several blows about his body with the piece of wood, causing Khan to collapse on the ground.
The eyewitness told the police that the suspect whipped out a knife from his pants waist, inflicted several stabs to Khan’s body and then fled the scene. Police were summoned to the scene and an investigation was launched. The body of Khan was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital by the police, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body was later escorted to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

 

