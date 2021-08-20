Man stabbed to death; cops on the hunt for suspect

Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region 5 have launched an investigation into the brutal stabbing to death of a Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB) man. Dead is Feroze Khan, 48, of Carriage Road, Rosignol, WBB. The suspect who has not been identified by police is on the run.
Police said in a release that the alleged murder took place at approximately 14:30hrs. on Thursday August 19, 2021, at Bennet Dam, Rosignol. An eyewitness account of the incident detailed that the suspect had visited a grocery shop at Bennet Dam to purchase a bottle of water and subsequently left. Shortly after, the suspect was seen on the dam armed with a piece of wood running towards Khan, who was walking on the said dam. The suspect then dealt Khan several blows about his body with the piece of wood, causing Khan to collapse on the ground.
The eyewitness told the police that the suspect whipped out a knife from his pants waist, inflicted several stabs to Khan’s body and then fled the scene. Police were summoned to the scene and an investigation was launched. The body of Khan was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital by the police, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The body was later escorted to Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Aug 20, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – Guyana...
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – A group of PNC aligned personalities have formed an organisation named GOAR. It should have been GOAT.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]