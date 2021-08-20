Passenger released after suspected cocaine turns out to be milk powder

Kaieteur News – A Barbados bound female passenger and a man, were on Wednesday, released from the police lock-ups after the suspected cocaine they were accused of trafficking turned out to be milk powder.The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had reported that the female passenger was prevented from boarding her flight to Barbados on Monday at The Eugene F Correia International Airport located at Ogle, after ranks there noticed her acting suspiciously.

They reportedly searched her luggage and found 12 packets of Fernleaf milk powder stashed among her clothing. GPF claimed that with the use of a Narcotic testing kit its ranks tested the contents from two of the packets. The results, further claimed GPF, indicated that substance inside of the packets was cocaine.

The packets were weighed and ranks labeled them as 4.873 Kilograms of suspected cocaine.

They proceeded to arrest the woman and take her into custody. Confident that the Fernleaf packets contained cocaine, the ranks questioned her and she related to them that a man gave her the items to drop off in Barbados.

That man was located and arrested by the ranks as well. He admitted to giving the woman the Fernleaf packets but denied that they contained cocaine. Supposedly guided by the results from their narcotics testing kits, the ranks placed them in the lock-ups as they continued investigations.

On Wednesday, however, the contents in the Fernleaf packets were retested at the GPF’s forensic laboratory and it turned out that the almost five kilograms of suspected cocaine was indeed close to five kilograms of Fernleaf milk powder.

Both the female passenger and the man they had arrested were subsequently released from custody.