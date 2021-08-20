Matter discontinued after policeman’s mother accepts $5M compensation for his death

Kaieteur News – Almost two years after 29-year-old Carl Roach, a police constable of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, met his demise in an accident, the matter was on Tuesday discontinued in court after Roach’s mother accepted a $5M compensation to end the matter.

This publication was reliably informed that the charge was discontinued against Towana Clarke, Corporate Secretary at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), of Lot 19-19 Norton and Haley Streets, Wortmanville, Georgetown, after the victim’s mother agreed to be compensated.

The matter was being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly.

Clarke was charged back in November 2019 for causing the death of Roach by dangerous driving. She was out on $700,000 bail pending the outcome of the matter. It was reported that on her first court appearance she denied the charge, which stated that on November 25, 2019, at Chalmers Place, Brickdam, she drove motorcar PMM 2528 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of the police constable.