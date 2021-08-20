Man shot dead trying to rescue kidnapped girlfriend

Kaieteur News – A shopkeeper identified only as “Saw-Man,” was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday while trying to save his girlfriend, a Venezuelan woman, from her kidnappers. He was killed around 19:45hrs. in the Toroparu Backdam located along the Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

According to investigators, four men armed with cutlasses and a handgun had entered the shop that evening, tied him up and demanded that he hand them gold and cash. Saw-Man had reportedly told them that his girlfriend had the gold.

The woman was at the time liming at a nearby shop. Two bandits reportedly left in search of his girlfriend and had found her. They brought her back to the shop where they forced her to show them where the gold and cash was.

The men reportedly helped themselves to nine ounces of raw gold worth some $2,700,000, a gold chain valued at $200,000, one 7000 Minelab metal detector valued at $1,000,000 and one 1000 Minelab metal detector valued at 200,000.

After stealing the items, the men decided to abduct Saw-Man’s girlfriend as well. Police reported that they took her away by leading her through a trail.

While on their way, investigators related, the bandits saw a flashlight approaching them at a fast pace. The bandit armed with the gun reportedly fired a shot in the direction of the flashlight and ran away with his accomplices leaving the woman behind.

Loud cries for help were heard soon after and persons rushed to assist and found an injured Saw-Man lying in the trail bleeding from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were told that they picked him up in a conscious state and took him to their camp where he succumbed shortly after from the gunshot wound.

It is believed that after the men abducted his girlfriend, he must have managed to free himself and run behind them to rescue her but ended up being shot dead.

Police have since stated that efforts are being made to transport Saw-Man’s remains to Georgetown for it to be properly identified by his relatives. The hunt is on for the suspects.