If yuh nah gat money nah get certain sickness in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember lang ago when dem film star used to come to Guyana, do a big concert and den leave quickly a few days later. De Tax Man used to collect he entertainment tax at de gate but dem film star and musician did used to done gone by de time he can calculate how much dem gat to pay in income taxes. One time, dem superstars had to cancel dem flight till dem promoter settle taxes.

Dem boys reading some good news about how foreign doctors coming to Guyana and doing miracles. Dem doing surgeries wah saving people life. But when dem boys read how much dem surgery costs, dem boys know dat nuff poor people can’t afford dem heavy price duh.

Dem boys know of cases way persons had to tek discharge from private hospital because when dem hear how much de surgery gan cost, dem family cannot afford it. When dem see de cost, dem get mo sick.

Suh dem does end up in public hospital, which is supposed to be free. But some surgery does only be done by private specialist at de public hospital. So if yuh nah gat nuff money nah pray fuh get certain sickness in Guyana.

But dem boys glad fuh hear people getting help and dat some people can afford de price wah charging. But dem boys nah hearing anything about how much money dem doctor charging. But whatever dem charging, dem boys know dat de Tax Man gan be watching.

Talk half and clap yuh kinds fuh private health care!