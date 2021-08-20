If yuh nah gat money nah get certain sickness in Guyana

Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember lang ago when dem film star used to come to Guyana, do a big concert and den leave quickly a few days later. De Tax Man used to collect he entertainment tax at de gate but dem film star and musician did used to done gone by de time he can calculate how much dem gat to pay in income taxes. One time, dem superstars had to cancel dem flight till dem promoter settle taxes.
Dem boys reading some good news about how foreign doctors coming to Guyana and doing miracles. Dem doing surgeries wah saving people life. But when dem boys read how much dem surgery costs, dem boys know dat nuff poor people can’t afford dem heavy price duh.
Dem boys know of cases way persons had to tek discharge from private hospital because when dem hear how much de surgery gan cost, dem family cannot afford it. When dem see de cost, dem get mo sick.
Suh dem does end up in public hospital, which is supposed to be free. But some surgery does only be done by private specialist at de public hospital. So if yuh nah gat nuff money nah pray fuh get certain sickness in Guyana.
But dem boys glad fuh hear people getting help and dat some people can afford de price wah charging. But dem boys nah hearing anything about how much money dem doctor charging. But whatever dem charging, dem boys know dat de Tax Man gan be watching.
Talk half and clap yuh kinds fuh private health care!
Aug 20, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – Guyana...
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – A group of PNC aligned personalities have formed an organisation named GOAR. It should have been GOAT.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]