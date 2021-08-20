Hit-and-run driver placed on $1M bail for causing teen’s death

Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-five-year-old Casey Stephen, of One Mile Extension, Wismar, Linden, was on Wednesday placed on $1M bail for allegedly causing the death of a 19-year-old youth in a hit-and-run accident.
The defendant appeared in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman. He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, failure to render assistance, being an unlicensed driver and breach of insurance.
Stephen denied the charge, which alleges that on Sunday July 15, 2021, at Kairuni Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, he drove a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Ryan Boodhoo of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
The defendant also denied the other charges that were read to him and Principal Magistrate Latchman placed him on $1M bail for the causing death by dangerous driving charge and $20,000 bail each for the other offences. She then adjourned the matter to September 10, 2021.
According to reports, Stephen was the driver of motorcar PZZ 2881, which was involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident. The accident occurred around 21:30hrs. while Boodhoo was walking along the eastern side of the said road proceeding south in the company of his friends.
One of Boodhoo’s friends told investigators that while walking he heard a vehicle approaching from behind. The friend stated that when he looked back he saw the motor vehicle approaching at a fast rate of speed, which caused him to pull his friend who was next to him to safety.
However, Boodhoo was hit from behind by the said vehicle, which then drove away in a southern direction. The teen fell onto the road surface, which caused him to receive injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by the police and public-spirited citizens, and rushed to the Mackenzie Public Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.
An investigation was launched and the driver of the motorcar was later arrested and placed before the court.
