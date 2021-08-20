Guyana, Suriname sign key agreements for Agri., Health industries

Kaieteur News – Guyanese and Surinamese officials gathered at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) yesterday to sign two key agreements that would foster cooperation and development in the areas of health and agriculture.

The first agreement was signed between Guyana’s Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Suriname’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Suriname, Hendrik Setrowidjojo. The protocol on trade in fresh agricultural produce will see both CARICOM sisters working together to meet their international obligations relating to the production, certification, processing, packaging, storing and transporting of agricultural produce.

Kaieteur News understands that the terms and conditions set out in the protocol relate only to commercial shipments of agricultural produce. Additionally, the protocol focuses on the local and organic production of fresh agricultural crops and livestock by providing guidelines under which they will be produced, stored and eventually packaged and transported to each country. Both have also agreed to collaborate on addressing access to future North American, European, and regional markets.

The second agreement was signed between Acting Foreign Affairs Minister and Health Minister, Frank Anthony, and Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation for Suriname. They signed an agreement for the establishment of services in the field of healthcare. The agreement sets out the terms and conditions under which both will provide effective capacity building for healthcare personnel and specialty treatment for patients.

They are also expected to develop joint programmes for professional health care and public health services, disease control, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, pharmaceutical services, and research. The Ministers also agree that in this COVID-19 era, they will coordinate their efforts on cross border diagnostics for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantine and developing a risk communication strategy in awareness and vaccination.