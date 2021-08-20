Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Girl, 19, remanded on rape charge

Aug 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old girl was on Wednesday remanded for allegedly raping a minor. The defendant, Gabrielle Allen called “Gabby,” of Lot 26 Buck Hill, Wismar, Linden, appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
She was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which alleges that she raped a child under the age of 16. Allen was charged contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
According to the police, the teenager was arrested last Sunday following a rape allegation. This led to an investigation being launched and Allen was later charged with rape of a minor.
The Chief Magistrate remanded her to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1 Classic Gold; Brisport-Luke cops 66kg M2 Classic Silver

Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1 Classic Gold;...

Aug 20, 2021

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – Guyana...
Read More
Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC latest round

Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC...

Aug 20, 2021

Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Aug 20, 2021

Five wins in two rounds for the Guyanese

Five wins in two rounds for the Guyanese

Aug 20, 2021

Eagles off to flying start in DVA A division tourney

Eagles off to flying start in DVA A division...

Aug 20, 2021

Dhaniram (60), Seonarine (4-11) see West Indies through to final

Dhaniram (60), Seonarine (4-11) see West Indies...

Aug 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • The Gift!

    Kaieteur News – Look, those who wish to have their intelligence or common sense insulted can go ahead and believe that... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]