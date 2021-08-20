Girl, 19, remanded on rape charge

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old girl was on Wednesday remanded for allegedly raping a minor. The defendant, Gabrielle Allen called “Gabby,” of Lot 26 Buck Hill, Wismar, Linden, appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

She was not required to plea to the indictable charge, which alleges that she raped a child under the age of 16. Allen was charged contrary to Section 10 (3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

According to the police, the teenager was arrested last Sunday following a rape allegation. This led to an investigation being launched and Allen was later charged with rape of a minor.

The Chief Magistrate remanded her to prison and the matter was adjourned to September 10, 2021.