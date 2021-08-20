Five wins in two rounds for the Guyanese

FIDE Youth and Cadet World Cup…

Kaieteur News – In what can be described as ‘the best day for Guyana’ at the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE’s) World Youth and Cadet World Cup, there were 5 wins across two rounds.

The under-18 boys were able to register five points for Guyana with round-three victories for Keron Sandiford over Adian Mart of the Bahamas and Oluwadare Oyeyipo over Shamir Martin of Jamaica.

In Round 4, Akili Theophil of the University of Guyana enjoyed a victory against Pablo Gonzalez Lopez of Puerto Rico, and the Queen’s College under-16 player Kishan Puran defeated Chung Hei Au of Hong Kong, while his schoolmate and fellow under-16 player Raveon Adonis got the better of Luyepo Sautio of Zambia.

Under-12 female competitor Anaya Lall is still to register a win.