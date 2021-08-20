Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Workshop goes up in flames

Aug 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – An early morning fire tore through the interior of MDG Licence Plate Solutions Workshop, located at Lot 36 D’Urban and Smyth Streets, resulting in untold damages for the owner.

The exterior of the workshop building after the fire.

The fire, based on reports received, started sometime between 2:00 and 2:30hrs with smoke emanating from the roof of the building. One of the neighbours in the area who first saw the smoke immediately called the police and reported what was happening and the police without delay summoned the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). The Service responded promptly and was able to extinguish the flames.
According to information communicated by the GFS, the fire was as a result of the overloading of an electrical circuit. Due to the overloading of the circuit, a feedback was caused in the electrical panel, which ignited the wooden and concrete building. The fire started in an area where combustible materials was stored and it escalated around the interior of the building completely destroying the hot stamp machine, the embossing machine and the open tray machine. The entire workshop was also severely damaged.
According to the business owner, the building is fully insured and the estimated value for the damages is still to be ascertained as further investigations continue.

