Eagles off to flying start in DVA A division tourney

Aug 20, 2021 Sports

The victorious Eagles Team.

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Volleyball Association’s Georgetown ‘A’ Division tournament served off on Tuesday night with Eagles Volleyball Club taking an early lead in the three-team competition.

Some of the action on Tuesday night.

Eagles defeated Castrol Strikers three sets to two in the opening showdown at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH)
Eagles won the first set 26-24, and followed with two 25-18 & 25-19 wins in the next two sets, before Castrol Strikers pulled things back with 25-22, 15-13 victories in the final two sets.
The game’s leading scorers all came from Eagles, with Trevon McRae scoring 19, Kristoff Shepperd 15 and Quacy Matheson 15.
The tournament continues tonight from 19:30hrs with Castrol Strikers playing Achievers Volleyball Club at the same venue.

 

