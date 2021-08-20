Eagles off to flying start in DVA A division tourney

Latest update August 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Demerara Volleyball Association’s Georgetown ‘A’ Division tournament served off on Tuesday night with Eagles Volleyball Club taking an early lead in the three-team competition.
Eagles defeated Castrol Strikers three sets to two in the opening showdown at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH)
Eagles won the first set 26-24, and followed with two 25-18 & 25-19 wins in the next two sets, before Castrol Strikers pulled things back with 25-22, 15-13 victories in the final two sets.
The game’s leading scorers all came from Eagles, with Trevon McRae scoring 19, Kristoff Shepperd 15 and Quacy Matheson 15.
The tournament continues tonight from 19:30hrs with Castrol Strikers playing Achievers Volleyball Club at the same venue.
–
Aug 20, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – Guyana...
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – A group of PNC aligned personalities have formed an organisation named GOAR. It should have been GOAT.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]