Congrats to VP Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – We have to hand it to Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo. On each occasion, that he is backed against the wall in the tricky oil game he plays, he does a strange jig, which has now become a characteristic feature of the particular oil curse that rests comfortably on his head. And so, we take our hats off to him (again) for he has done it (again) by coming up with another last-minute rabbit (again) out of his magic hat. When he is on the ropes, he delivers the dope. Look at him, when he is pressed for answers, there is that hunted look that takes over his entire face, every time.

When exposed for having no answers that makes sense with that already anemic looking white elephant, the gas-to-shore project, Vice President Jagdeo beats his now customary hasty retreat and uses the time to regroup. He then comes up with some smart-alecky answers that enlightens no one, and makes him look even dodgier and more untrustworthy. He hides from the independent media, and deals with the softball media outfits that exist to do his bidding. There he shares his brand of oil truth, while evading the substance of oil issues. It is one of his trusted trick ponies to dodge hard oil issues, while preaching to blind, unquestioning followers.

Also, when criticised for his government’s (really, his one-man monopolist show) mad rush with the nation’s oil wealth, he finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. The former is Exxon to whose leaders he owes homage and fidelity that come before any Guyanese considerations, and to which allegiance he has not only lived up to in the eyes of Exxon’s big shots, but far exceeded even their expectations. While the hard place in which the Vice President is trapped is Guyana itself, where more Guyanese are beginning to see the light with the farces that he delivers with this oil. When oil accuracies would help this nation appreciate where it stands, the Vice President has crossed the line and bowled no-ball after no-ball.

A small bunch of Guyanese have been relentless in their analyses and exposures of all that is wrong with how Guyana’s biggest oil fish, Bharat Jagdeo, has managed this oil treasure. As more Guyanese discern what is happening, more of them are condemning what the PPP Government (in general) does, and what the Vice President (to be specific) has tried. He has tried tricks and deceptions. He has seen it fit to deliver silence and absence, when the tough questions are raised. For a supposed tough guy, he fades and disappears when any heat about oil is applied.

Additionally, the Vice President laboured unsuccessfully to put down critical Guyanese with the position that what he is doing with the gas-to-shore is a ‘no brainer.’ That was one of his more memorable white rabbits that now looks like a real white elephant. With nothing to show, and no ground on which to stand, while the shallowness of his positions are exposed, he is the one who can be said to have no brain(s), given the conception, construction, and delivery of this massive jiggery-pokery on Guyana.

Finally, he finds himself in Texas, and comes up with his biggest sleight-of-hand to date. He and Guyana are in a race to get the most and best out of our oil wealth before the age of oil comes to an end. Now the Vice President is in a race against time, and to the point where he allows Exxon to throw caution to the winds to drill and produce without sturdy safety precautions taken. Exxon is gambling with an environmental disaster, and the company couldn’t have asked for a more risk-ready partner than Guyana’s Vice President Jagdeo. The Vice President is telling Guyanese that he holds a winning hand. He left out the knaves and jokers.