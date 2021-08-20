5 companies bid to supply medevac services for Health Ministry

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration (NPTAB) yesterday, five companies submitted expression of interest to supply air transport service to conduct medical evacuations, transport of medical supplies, medicines, pathology team and staff for the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, bids were also open for the design and supervision of a four-storey multi-purpose building at the Georgetown Public Hospital, consulting services for the development and implementation of single window for planning permission system for the Central Housing Planning Authority and the expansion of the GO-Invest main office.

Below are the companies and their bids



Ministry of Health

Supply of Air transport service to conduct medical evacuations, transport of medical supplies, medicines, pathology team and staff.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Design and Supervision of a four-storey multi-purpose building in the north block of the GPHC compound.



Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Request for approval for restricted tendering, supply and installation of safety data collection and processing system.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA)

Consulting services for development and implementation of single window for planning permission system for CHPA

GO-Invest

Expansion of GO-invest main office