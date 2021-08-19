West Dem. Hospital performs first facial reconstruction surgery on elderly patient

Latest update August 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2021 News
By Renay Sambach
Kaieteur News – The West Demerara Regional Hospital recently performed its first maxillofacial or face reconstruction surgery on Raymon Abdool, a 73-year-old man. The surgery was performed by Dr. Belkis Toledo Borbolla with the assistance of the anesthesia team from the hospital’s theatre.Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Abdool’s left orbital floor was damaged as a result of the aging of his disk herniation (a herniated disk refers to a problem with one of the rubbery cushions (disks) that sit between the individual bones (vertebrae) that stack to make your spine). This is related to wear and tear which is called disk degeneration. It was further stated that as people get older, the disk becomes less flexible which makes it more prone to tearing or rupturing with even a minor strain or twist – this causes the orbital floor to be fractured which is similar to Abdool’s case and as a result, he needed to undergo surgery.
An official at the hospital stated, “we believe that it is a great step forward in this Region (Three) and specialised service for the care of trauma, tumours, facial deformities as well as injuries inside the mouth.”
Additionally, in an effort to give oral and facial health services to the population in Region Three, the hospital has already performed several outpatient surgeries such as wisdom tooth and oral sinus communication closure.
