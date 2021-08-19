West Dem. Hospital performs first facial reconstruction surgery on elderly patient

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – The West Demerara Regional Hospital recently performed its first maxillofacial or face reconstruction surgery on Raymon Abdool, a 73-year-old man. The surgery was performed by Dr. Belkis Toledo Borbolla with the assistance of the anesthesia team from the hospital’s theatre.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that Abdool’s left orbital floor was damaged as a result of the aging of his disk herniation (a herniated disk refers to a problem with one of the rubbery cushions (disks) that sit between the individual bones (vertebrae) that stack to make your spine). This is related to wear and tear which is called disk degeneration. It was further stated that as people get older, the disk becomes less flexible which makes it more prone to tearing or rupturing with even a minor strain or twist – this causes the orbital floor to be fractured which is similar to Abdool’s case and as a result, he needed to undergo surgery.The hospital reported that due to the exceptional teamwork at the regional hospital, the surgery was a success. It was further stated that “the surgery was done to reduce and reconstruct Abdool’s orbital floor which was a fracture with the herniation or extraconal fat into the left maxillary sinus and rupture to the interior rectus muscle – the aforementioned was done and it was a satisfactory evolution for the patient.”Maxillofacial surgeons are trained to handle a wide variety of conditions and injuries that affect the head, neck, jaw, mouth, and face. Some surgeries a maxillofacial surgeon performs are: impacted wisdom teeth, misaligned jaws, oral reconstructive surgery, cancers of the head and neck, and dental implants.

An official at the hospital stated, “we believe that it is a great step forward in this Region (Three) and specialised service for the care of trauma, tumours, facial deformities as well as injuries inside the mouth.”

Additionally, in an effort to give oral and facial health services to the population in Region Three, the hospital has already performed several outpatient surgeries such as wisdom tooth and oral sinus communication closure.