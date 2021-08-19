The PNC rally in New York was done to weaken Granger’s leadership

Kaieteur News – The main speaker from Guyana at the recent PNC rally in New York was Aubrey Norton, one of the formidable challengers for leader of the PNC at the next congress whenever that is. It is more than strange that none of the leaders on the PNC’s pyramid that are strong advocates for Granger’s continuation were invited; neither Granger nor Harmon.

The high profile Norton attained at the meeting is graphic proof that the organisers of the rally want to topple Granger. And their choice is either Norton or Lawrence. There was no invitation of Burnham’s son-in-law, Richard Van West-Charles, who incidentally Granger doesn’t like but has far greater disdain for Norton and Lawrence.

Sitting next to the sponsor of the event, Rickford Burke, was the Indian being groomed to be the Indian face of the PNC – the Mayor of Georgetown. Subraj Narine. Narine was a special guest at the rally and is favoured by PNC groups in Guyana and the diaspora to hold that position. This is a colossal embarrassment for Khemraj Ramjattan.

Granger and Joe Harmon were frenetic in their opposition to Ramjattan being formally declared the prime ministerial candidate in the 2020 election campaign. To assist Ramjattan to allow his psychology to accept that reality, Harmon declared at a Bartica rally in August 2020 that Moses Nagamootoo was political royalty.

At that outing, Nagamootoo appeared on stage donning PNC colours rather that AFC’s yellow symbols. One thing this analyst was certain of, and I mean by a 1,000 percent – had the APNU+AFC win in 2020, Ramjattan would not have been the PM. Ramjattan is one of the world’s most foolish politicians. Here is why.

He is currently speaking the language of the PNC to ingratiate himself with PNC big wigs for 2025. Two things this silly man needs to understand quickly. There is no top contender for the position of leader of the PNC that wants Ramjattan around; not even the incumbent Granger, not Harmon, not Norton, not Lawrence. Ramjattan’s only chance of survival is with Van West Charles who has no animosity towards Ramjattan. The second thing is the PNC is not going into the 2025 battle as APNU+AFC. For all intent and purpose Ramjattan is dead meat, long rotten into nothingness.

The New York diaspora is going to hold more rallies for Aubrey and if Volda throws her hat in the ring, they will pitch tent for her. The PNC groups around the world, Aubrey, Volda and others who will challenge Granger are in for a rude awakening. I prefer the term, “jumbie lash” as I understand it growing up in south Georgetown.

David Granger is not going to resign. The PNC congress will not be held in October before local government elections (LGE). Granger will be in charge of the PNC in the upcoming LGE campaign. The reason for the congress being postponed is a gamble by Granger. If he retains the municipalities, Regional Governments and NDCs that the PNC have controlled for decades, then, he is going to use those victories to solidify his position.

If he loses them there is going to be tsunamic pressure on him to hold congress. Once congress is held, Granger will be contesting and he will “win.” Most, if not all, academics who study Guyanese politics will know how Granger will win. One of the questions that will tantalise every person who follows events in Guyana wherever they are is this – what are the formidable anti-Granger groups going to do if the congressional system is manipulated.

This is where one can speak of the self-destruction of the PNC. By 2025 both Van West-Charles and Aubrey will enter their seventies, with Lawrence close behind. If none of the three succeeds Granger in 2021, then their future chances are doomed. Too many young ones are coming up and there will be pressure to elect a woman. Amanza Walton-Desir is being groomed and that is why she was invited to the New York rally.

Will it be “bruk up time” if Granger stays on and continue to project Harmon as the de facto leader? It could go either way. The anti-Granger factions may coalesce around the idea that the PNC is too precious and historical to tear it apart. Or emotions can take on volcanic moods and the lava can drown all and sundry.

There is a third way being planned. The idea is very, very young. It is being toyed around with. The anti-Granger factions are looking at the idea of forming a new PNC party. I guess Guyana continues to be one of the most exciting and intriguing political societies in the entire world.