Rose Hall CC young players latest to benefit from 'cricket gear for young players'

Aug 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – Rose Hall Community Center Under 13 and 15 player, Lakeram Singh, is the recipient of a junior cricket gear bag from “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” project. The promising 12-year-old cricketer, who is a leg spinning all-rounder, was selected by his club to benefit from this initiative.

a part of the committee) presents the bag to Lakeram Singh

Items collected so far: cash for first aid kit, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, eleven bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four gear bags. Youths and clubs from the Essequibo Coast and Pameroon have already benefited from six pairs of batting pads, four pairs of batting gloves and seven bats.
This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting will be done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.
Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Beharry or Kishan.
We also take this opportunity to say thanks to Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Hilbert Foster, Travis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Vishal Mohabir and Sherman Austin.
More distribution will be done as they receive the gear from the USA.

 

