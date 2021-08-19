Pensioner crashes car while heading to hospital for medical checkup

Latest update August 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 61-year-old pensioner was on Tuesday morning killed after the car he was driving was involved in an accident along the Stanleytown access road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The deceased, Tribohan Sobah, was a resident of Lot 676 Belle West Housing Scheme, Canal No. 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara.
According to a police report, the tragedy took place at around 06:30hrs. At the time, police revealed that Sobah was driving a Toyota Corona model vehicle at a fast rate along the northern side of the Stanleytown access road.
It is alleged that the accident occurred when Sobah attempted to overtake a canter that was being driven by 43-year-old Kelvin Pilgrim, of Lot ‘C’ Lookout, Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
According to eyewitness, the canter was in the middle of the road moving at a slow rate and at that time Sobah was travelling at a fast rate.It is alleged that the pensioner lost control of his vehicle and as a result it collided with the right front side of the canter which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Sobah’s nephew, Rajram Persaud, said that his uncle was a truck driver for over 20 years and had over 40 years of driving experience.
According to Persaud, Sobah had left his residence at 06:30hrs. for a 08:00hrs. appointment for a medical checkup at the Woodlands Hospital. The nephew stated that he was at home when he received a call from a family friend informing him of his uncle’s involvement in a tragic car crash. Persaud said that by the time he ventured to the roadway to identify his uncle, persons had already rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sobah was described as a hardworking, religious person. His body is presently at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.
