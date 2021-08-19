OPR Head urges citizens to report corrupt cops

Kaieteur News – The Head of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), Assistant Superintendent, Elston Baird, on Tuesday night urged citizens to report corrupt members of the GPF.

The OPR Head was at the time making an appearance on the GPF’s ‘Police and You’ programme which is hosted by Stan Gouveia, the Deputy Director of the Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

When questioned on ranks being corrupt, Baird responded by encouraging citizens to report such ranks in order for a sting operation to be conducted so that the rank(s) can be caught red-handed. “Once these matters are reported to us, we will investigate them. We have had cases where persons would come to OPR because ranks were making demands, and we set up what you call a sting operation,” Baird explained.

He also noted that in any instance where a police officer is making a demand from any citizen, that citizen can visit the OPR’s head office or go to the divisional commander and make a report.

Just last week, Corporal, Omale Damon, was remanded to prison when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

It was reported that Damon was caught in a sting operation collecting money from a suspect’s relative, but at that time he had already allegedly swindled $400,000 from the woman, claiming that he could get her relative released from police custody.

The defendant was slapped with three counts of corrupt transactions. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was remanded to prison. According to reports, in March, 2021, Damon allegedly collected a total of $400,000 for the release of a person in custody for the possession of firearm. He was also charged for collecting $80,000 for the release of the motor vehicle the suspect was driving.

It was reported that shortly after receiving the first $200,000 the defendant requested another $200,000 which was given to him after he told the woman that the other officers involved wanted more money.

The woman later requested that Damon release the motor vehicle the suspect was driving when he was arrested for the illegal possession of firearm, and in return the defendant requested another $200,000.

However, the woman informed him that she did not have any money and she later sought help from the girlfriend of the person that was in custody. The girlfriend then reported the matter to the police and a sting operation was carried out. This led to Damon being caught in the act receiving $80,000 from the girlfriend – the $80,000 was later recovered.