Labour Ministry to facilitate long-awaited DTL, GAWU meeting

Latest update August 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Labour (MOL) held yet another meeting with Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) to resolve the longstanding issue of dialogue between the company and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) as it relates to employees’ welfare and conditions.
According to a release issued by the Ministry, for approximately five years, GAWU would have been engaging the ministry about the matter and recently reached out for intervention since DTL would have refused to meet the union on a face-to-face basis, stating that it would only engage via written dialogue.
Following GAWU’s written request for intervention, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, had held a meeting with DTL representatives for a better understanding of the matter of dialogue, conditions of employment at the company and the way forward to an amicable settlement.
Since the representatives were not in a position to make decisions for or on behalf of the company, the ministry wrote to the company to have its senior management attend another meeting which was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Minister Hamilton and the Chief Labour Officer (CLO), Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine.
Also, representing DTL was its Operations Manager, Mr. Ting Hie Chui; Sales Officer, Mr. Robert Perry; and Office Manager, Mr. David Chen Zhao Quan.
Following a lengthy discussion, according to the Ministry’s release, the company has agreed to meet within two weeks to have dialogue with GAWU. This will be facilitated by the ministry under the chairmanship of the CLO.
Aug 19, 2021Lifts off today, Manager confident of success; as Taharally and Brisport go into action By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall...
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The main speaker from Guyana at the recent PNC rally in New York was Aubrey Norton, one of the formidable... more
Kaieteur News – The Department of Public Information reported the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, as saying,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]