Jagdeo-led oil team ditches petroleum talks with Surinamese President

…opts to attend ExxonMobil funded conference in Texas instead

Kaieteur News – Surinamese President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is currently in Guyana for a four-day State visit, leading a high level delegation which has high on the agenda lending support to the development of this nation’s nascent oil industry.Their Guyanese counterparts however, are not in Guyana but are in fact in Texas, USA

, attending an Offshore Technology Conference.

That conference is sponsored in part by ExxonMobil which is headquartered in Texas, USA.

Accompanying the Surinamese President is that country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation, Ambassador Albert Ramdin.

For Guyana’s part, it’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Hugh Todd, is in Texas.

President Santokhi has walked with his Minister of Natural Resources, David Abiamofo, for the high level talks in Guyana but the Guyanese counterpart, Minister Vickram Bharrat, is also in Texas, USA.

Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed, is also in Guyana while one of his counterparts remains in Texas —a situation that has since attracted the attention of onlookers both in Guyana and Suriname.

One official told this publications that meetings of these nature do not just happen overnight and that they are planned ahead of time. As such, it can only be seen as a snub on the part of the Guyanese, in their dealings with the Surinamese delegation since while high on the agenda, the key local figures are in Texas for the Exxon sponsored conference while their Surinamese counterparts are in Guyana to speak on the subject.

The Guyana delegation in Texas is being led by Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo —the man ultimately in charge of the domestic oil industry—and is joined by other key domestic players including Winston Brassington, the head of the Gas-to-Shore Working Committee; key petroleum advisor, Bobby Gossai Jnr and Guyana Office for Investment’s (GO-Invest) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, among others.

The Guyana delegation also include key private sector umbrella body representatives and business groups while representatives of Suriname’s national oil company, Staatsolie, and members from the Surinamese private sector are in Guyana for the high level talks.

Others from the Guyana delegation in Texas include representatives from AmCham, GCCI, PSC, GM&SA and private businesses GUYSONS-GKB, GAICO, Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas, GOGEC, GYSBI, GTT, ExxonMobil Guyana and Halliburton.

A ‘Guyana Evening of Information Sharing and Networking’ event was held last evening at the Asia Society Texas Centre that featured presentations by Vice President Jagdeo, Minister of Natural Resources, Exxon Rep., US Ambassador to Guyana and the CEO of GO-Invest to headline the event.

The Guyana Evening was an unpaid invitation-only event. Approximately 400 representatives from various international and local companies were expected to attend to meet with the Guyanese Delegation.

Meanwhile in Guyana, the visiting Surinamese delegation, which includes that country’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Parmanand Sewdien, and Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, Albert Jubithana, are scheduled to hold a number of meetings with among others, Head of State, President Irfaan Ali.