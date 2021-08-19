GMSA collaborates with FAO to conduct study

– aims at pushing Private Sector to achieve SDGs

Kaieteur News – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact food and nutrition security globally, there are major recessions and disruptions in the food value chains. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) vision for nutrition continues to be enabling healthy diets for all from a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient agri-food system. In response to aiding in the current recovery strategies for the agriculture and food sectors, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), on August 13, 2021, officially signed a Letter of Agreement valued at G$3.3 million with the FAO to conduct a study on “Strengthening Strategic Engagement with the Private Sector in Guyana towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

This is detailed in a release the GMSA issued yesterday. According to the release, the study, in support of the FAO’s Strategy for Private Sector Engagement (2021-2025) initiative, is expected to commence on August 16, 2021, with an anticipated duration of four months. The initiative, it continued, acknowledges the importance of engaging and mobilising the capacities and resources of the private sector, specifically those that play a critical role in food systems transformation, measurable sustainable impact, ultimately contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through a consultative process facilitated and managed by the GMSA, the release noted, the key stakeholders from various business support organisations within Guyana will have the opportunity to collaborate closely to form strategic partnerships, improve collective multi-stakeholder efforts, and bring regional, sub-regional, and country-owned and led innovative solutions through the development of a Private Sector Engagement Plan.

It added that consultation will commence with the preparation of a comprehensive work plan, outlining the resource mobilisation strategy to be implemented in completing the study.

Some of the key objectives and requirements of the study were outlined. They are: identifying potential private sector partners and entry-points for partnership and collaborative initiative between FAO and private sector entities in Guyana, according to country priorities; identifying key private sector entities for engagement in channelling and delivering the country-specific priorities; introducing and promoting the use of the CONNECT Portal and gain feedback for improvement, while utilising and inputting data in the Portal as a tool for facilitating private sector engagements.

Upon completion of the study, the FAO’s, Resource Mobilization and Private Sector Partnerships Division (PSR) will oversee the implementation of the strategy organisation wide to capitalise on the opportunities at the country level.

As a strategic development partner, the GMSA noted that it is committed to working with the FAO to create influential local representation, as the entities collaborate to achieve transformational change and innovation, including sustainable and measurable impacts and benefits to Guyana.