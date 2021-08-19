Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital completes six successful heart surgeries in four days

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – The Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital is now equipped to offer simple to complex heart surgeries. In fact, over a period of four days, the hospital was able to perform six major procedures on patients with prior myocardial infarctions. The operations were performed by an Indian-based team. According to a release from the hospital, all six surgeries for patients whose ages ranged from 15 to 59 years were successfully performed with zero complications.

The operating team from India included Dr. Prashant Vaijaynath, Cardiac Surgeon; Dr. Vijay Patil, Cardiologist; Dr. Ramesh Varadharjan, Anesthesiologist; Mr. Vinwanath Belavi, Perfusionist, and Ms. Elvina Mariadoss, Physician Assistant.

Under the leadership of Dr. Prashant Vaijaynath, the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital will offer heart surgeries, ranging from simple to complex operations. Dr. Vaijaynath is a renowned Indian surgeon who has more than 25 years of experience and has performed over 15,000 surgeries around the world.

During a press briefing held at the hospital yesterday, Dr. Vaijaynath explained the hospital will be offering the surgeries at around US$9,000, a cost lower than that offered locally and at a fraction of the cost if patients and their families were to travel out of Guyana for surgeries.

He noted that with the infrastructure and manpower, Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital can do well for the Guyanese public who are affected by various heart conditions.

In his remarks, Dr. Patil pointed to the high incidence of pulmonary heart disease in Guyana. He noted that the cases reflect the rate of such cases in India.

As such, the doctor spoke of the need for good cardiac infrastructure and surgeons and praised the initiative of the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

“We are certainly happy to be here and experience the Guyanese hospitality and serve the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Madhu Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital, underscored the importance of having quality health care services readily accessible to the people of Guyana.

Dr. Singh noted that “the desire of the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital has always been to offer to the Guyanese people safe and advance cardiac surgery and with the arrival of this team, we have been able to do just that but it was not so simple to organise and put together but Dr. Prashant Vaijaynath, the Cardiac Surgeon, has had a lot to do with this and without his assistance and leadership we wouldn’t be here today.”

She noted too that the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Cardiac Surgery Unit has been more than a year in the making. The CEO revealed too that the unit is now in capable hands given the accomplishments and experience of Dr. Prashant Vaijaynath.

She added, “Dr. Prashant is an eminent cardiac surgeon and has done many advanced cardiac surgeries including heart transplants…most of the cases he does off pump…that is only done by skilled surgeons which means he does not have to paralyse the heart to do the surgery; it is also called beating heart surgery and not all surgeons are capable of doing that.”

According to Dr. Singh, the team will assist greatly in helping to clear the waiting list of patients who are in dire need of cardiac surgery. “We are very pleased with the outcome that we have been able to tend to patients who have been waiting for surgery for almost two years…we have patients, including children, who have been waiting for a year and a half to get the surgery,” she said.