De US cyan practice double standards when it comes to terrorism

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De United States does don’t play when people threaten dem country and dem nationals. Dem pass wan act called de Patriot Act which allows dem fuh deport people wah inciting terrorism in de United States. De USA also gat laws which allow dem fuh request rendition of persons wah threaten de security of de United States. Dat is how some Guyanese ole men get deport to de United States fuh threatening fuh cause terror deh.

But dem boys wan know wah Uncle Sam doing bout dem people in dem own country wah threatening violence in other country. De Patriot Act supposed to cover dat eventuality.

Dem boys see a video with a man threatening dat Georgetown gan bun down unless de PPP/C step out ah office.

In dem boys book, dat is fomenting terrorism in another country. Dem boys hear how complaint gan get file fuh dat person get charge under US laws and if dat fail, fuh have de person deported to Guyana fuh sedition.

Dem boys want see if Uncle Sam gan investigate and whether dem gan deport anybody or support de deportation of de person to Guyana if a request mek by de Guyana government.

Uncle Sam cyan have double standards when it comes to terrorism. If other nationals threaten dem citizens, dem gat right fuh arrest and charge dem fuh terrorism. But same way if persons in de US threaten fuh do violence in other countries with a view to forcing de guvament to resign, dat is also international terrorism.

Talk half and wait and see who filing complaint!