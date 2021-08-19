CIOG saves struggling mother from second time in jail – pays off child support debt

Kaieteur News – The Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) has helped to save a struggling mother of six from going to jail a second time for her child support debt.

The woman, Bibi Ally, was sent to jail for one month after she failed to cancel an accumulated child support debt of $516,000. She was released from prison on Thursday July 29, 2021.

Fearful of being sent back to jail, Ally started looking for a job and had even moved to plead for assistance from the Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and the public at large in finding one.

Learning of her plight through a Kaieteur News article, CIOG decided to lend a helping hand.

Speaking with this newspaper yesterday, CIOG’s General Manager, Shameena Haniff, related that her organisation decided to pay off Ally’s $516,000 child support debt in full.

The payment on Ally’s behalf was made through the court on Wednesday.

Ally has since expressed that she is grateful for the assistance and has stated that she can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Despite breathing a sigh of relief, Ally is still trying to find a job because she will have to continue paying her monthly child support fee.

A representative of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) explained that the amount canceled yesterday is an accumulated sum that was owed by Ally.

The woman, the representative explained, will have to continue paying the monthly child support fee that the court had ordered her to pay. She will be required to continue to pay until her children (the youngest being 9 and the eldest being 14) turn 18 or until the court orders otherwise.

The mother of six was forced to pay child support after she decided to end a relationship with her husband some five years ago.

Ally had claimed that she had made the decision after enduring years of abuse.

The relationship she had shared with the man produced five children, three boys and two girls.

When she decided to break free, she left with her daughters and opted to leave the boys with their father. Not long after their separation she got involved with another person and hoped to make a fresh start at having a happy nuclear family.

According to the woman, her ex-husband somehow found out about her new relationship. After the man learnt that she had moved on in life he decided to take her to court to pay child support for her sons.

Ally said that she had begged the man not to move forward in that regard as she did not have a job at the time. Nevertheless, he went ahead and filed a summons against her and she was subsequently ordered to pay up.

Ally further noted that she had become pregnant and was unable to work and the child support owed started to accumulate because she was not making payments.

After giving birth, she said that she had encountered difficulties in finding a job. Despite trying circumstances, the woman related that her vengeful ex-husband still pursued the matter and she was hauled before the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court three times to explain her failure to pay.

At each court appearance she had explained to the magistrate that she was not finding a job and did not have money to pay.

Ally had said she even begged the court to assist her in finding a job but she received no assistance and was eventually sent to jail for one month.