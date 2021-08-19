Caribbean Cinemas at Giftland Mall reopens today

Kaieteur News – Having fully complied with the guidelines and recommendations mandated by government, Caribbean Cinemas at Giftland Mall is set to reopen its doors today.

According to a Caribbean Cinemas release, cinemas will operate with 40 percent capacity to create social distancing by leaving seats and empty rows between parties. Also, it noted, “proof of vaccination and identification card are required from all guests, excluding pregnant women and children under the age of 18.”

Cinemas in Guyana were asked to maintain the restriction on selling food, but the company is hopeful that “patrons could soon enjoy once again their favorite movie snacks that complete the cinematic experience.”

As part of the reopening schedule, Caribbean Cinemas confirms the release of: “F9,” the ninth installment in the action-packed “Fast and Furious” franchise which has surpassed US$500 million in global ticket sales, solidifying its place as Hollywood’s biggest theatrical hit of the pandemic era; “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot reprising the role of Princess Diana; “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the action comedy starring Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runway,” the computer-animated adventure film for the whole family. “Ava,” “Till Death” and “Great White” are also on the schedule.

According to the release too, health and safety protocols will be observed for all visitors and employees at the cinema. With this new normal and to minimise contact areas inside the theater, patrons will have the option to purchase tickets online. Additional cleaning time between shows will be added and will include seats and cupholders disinfection, as well as railings. By the end of the movie, patrons will leave the auditorium in row order, as instructed by usher. In the concession area, once it reopens, it will be compulsory for employees to use gloves, and protective gear.

According to Caribbean Cinemas, its employees are “happy to be back and looking forward to welcoming their loyal patrons” from Monday to Friday with shows from 5:00pm and Saturday and Sunday with shows from 2:00pm. For more information about upcoming releases, visit www.caribbeancinemas.com.