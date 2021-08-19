Boy, 17, among five COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that five more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 587.

According to the Ministry, the latest deaths are that of a 63-year-old woman from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and four men – an 87-year-old, an 84-year-old, a 70-year-old and a 17-year-old – all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). All five persons passed away over a five-day period (August 13 to 17) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, in its daily COVID-19 update, the Health Ministry, within a 24-hour period, recorded 120 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,795.

Presently there are 15 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 88 persons in institutional isolation, 980 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,125 persons have recovered from the virus.

