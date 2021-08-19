Boat captain remanded for allegedly killing missing fisherman

Latest update August 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old boat captain was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the alleged killing of Shaheed Mohamed, the fisherman who was found floating in the Aruka River located at Kumaka Front, Region One, last Thursday.
Making his first court appearance was Damian Ming of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, who was arraigned at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce.
Ming was not required to plea to the charge which states that between August 9 and August 10, last, at Kumaka Water Front, Mabaruma, Region One, he murdered 34-year-old Mohamed, formerly of Sheet Anchor, East Canje, Berbice. Mohamed’s body was last Thursday morning discovered floating in the Aruka River just two days after he was reported missing to the police.
Senior Magistrate Scarce after remanding Ming adjourned the matter for November 15, 2021, for the commencement of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) in the case.
When news broke about Mohamed’s death, five persons including three of his crewmates were detained for questioning.
It was reported that around 08:00hrs. last Thursday, his body was retrieved and was positively identified by the boat captain, Edwin O’Neil, and other crewmembers. According to police report, upon examination of the body, what appeared to be marks of violence were seen on Mohamed’s right eye and on the right side of his neck.
The report further states that the fisherman was reported missing on August 10 by the boat captain who told investigators that he last saw Mohamed two nights earlier (August 8) in the company of two Venezuelan women.
A police investigation led to the arrest of the two women along with three of Mohamed’s crewmates. However based on the findings of the investigation, Ming was arrested and charged for the man’s death.
Aug 19, 2021Lifts off today, Manager confident of success; as Taharally and Brisport go into action By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall...
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Aug 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The main speaker from Guyana at the recent PNC rally in New York was Aubrey Norton, one of the formidable... more
Kaieteur News – The Department of Public Information reported the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, as saying,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]