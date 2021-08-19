18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships

Lifts off today, Manager confident of success; as Taharally and Brisport go into action

By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall

Kaieteur News – Manager of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting team attending the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships here in Orlando, Florida, Kerma Singh is confident that his charges will all do well.

Competition will lift off today with two of the athletes in action, the lone female on the team, Nadina Taharally given the opportunity to set the tone for the rest of her colleagues when she competes in the 76kg class (Classic/Raw) Masters 1 competition.

Weigh-in commences at 07:00hrs with the first lift of the day to start two hours later. Franklyn Brisport-Luke will be next in line in the afternoon session when he battles in the Masters 2, 66kg Classic competition. Brisport will be in action again on Saturday in the Equipped (Suited) competition.

Over 150 athletes, some of the best in the world from fifteen (15) nations will be in action over the next three (3) days and it is anticipated that a number of records will be set.

Following yesterday afternoon’s very brief opening ceremony which lasted less than 15 minutes, Manager of the Guyana Team Kerma Singh who joined the team yesterday morning along with his father, Naranjan Singh (USA based), Guyana’s oldest competitive powerlifter at age 77, the younger Singh who has been around the sport for over 30 years, said that he is very confident his charges would excel.

“I expect great things from them all, I know that they have all been training hard despite the many challenges that have come their way due to the ongoing pandemic. This is not the first time I am performing duty as a Manager so I know that pedigree of these athletes and what they can do.

The two debutants, Wazim Mohamed and Roger Rogers I expect to give very good accounts of themselves also. So all in all, Guyana can look forward to some very good performances from their athletes and we look forward to many medals.”

Singh said that he is always happy to serve his nation in any capacity that is requested of him and is looking forward to another good sojourn and continued service to the GAPLF and Guyana.