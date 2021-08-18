Team Guyana arrive ahead of tomorrow’s start, 12 nations to compete

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2021 Sports
18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships
By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall
Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Gordon Spencer and the Guyana based strongmen and woman arrived in Orlando, Florida, USA yesterday afternoon ahead of what is anticipated to be a fiercely contested championship at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando International Airport from August 18-21.
Headlining the Guyana team is Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Peterson-Griffith, one of six male athletes with the lone female being, Nadina Taharally, who have all expressed confidence that they will represent Guyana with pride. The USA based duo of Nairanjan Singh, Guyana oldest competing powerlifter and Manager Kerma Singh are expected to arrive today.
Competitive action will lift off tomorrow with the females taking center stage, Taharally will be in action in the 76 kg Masters 1 category, Classics (Raw) competition.
President Spencer commented: “We have arrived safely, our athletes are upbeat and management is taking every precaution to ensure that our athletes are ok. We have examined the facility in Orlando here and it’s to our liking and our intention is to do well. Everyone is settled in at this time and focused on doing themselves and nation proud.”
Spencer informed that the trip has been a good one to date and the Federation is very thankful to all the sponsors and others who have contributed towards the team being here to do their best for Guyana.
“We were well received I must say from the organisers of the championship and we’re ready….”
The opening ceremony is set for this evening from 18:00hrs.
