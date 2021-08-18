Taxi driver loses car trying to make an extra pickup

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old taxi driver on Monday got his car hijacked after he stopped to pickup two male passengers on the road while he was heading to where he was dispatched to make a pickup.
According to a police report, the man left his East Coast Demerara (ECD) home driving a silver Toyota Premio motorcar bearing the number plate PXX 4041, which valued at $1.5M, after he received a job to do a pickup at the Giftland Mall.
It was further stated that while en route to the mall at Hope Turn, East Coast Demerara, he stopped for the two males who flagged his car down. The men indicated to the driver that they were heading to Strathspey, ECD; since Strathspey is before the mall the driver decided to take the other job – one man sat in the front passenger seat and the other sat behind the driver.
While driving along the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara, in the vicinity of the Women’s Leadership Institute, the man that was seated behind him placed a knife to his neck and demanded that he stopped the car.
The driver complied, and the man seated in the front passenger seat then forced him out of the vehicle before they drove away with his car.
The matter was reported to the police and checks were made to locate the hijacked car but so far, these have proven unsuccessful. The matter is being investigated.
Aug 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos...
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any fool can be elected in open, democratic systems. Any dangerous idiot can also be elected. Over... more
Kaieteur News – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) was the first to demand the payment of direct cash transfers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]