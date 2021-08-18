Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Taxi driver loses car trying to make an extra pickup

Aug 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old taxi driver on Monday got his car hijacked after he stopped to pickup two male passengers on the road while he was heading to where he was dispatched to make a pickup.

According to a police report, the man left his East Coast Demerara (ECD) home driving a silver Toyota Premio motorcar bearing the number plate PXX 4041, which valued at $1.5M, after he received a job to do a pickup at the Giftland Mall.

It was further stated that while en route to the mall at Hope Turn, East Coast Demerara, he stopped for the two males who flagged his car down. The men indicated to the driver that they were heading to Strathspey, ECD; since Strathspey is before the mall the driver decided to take the other job – one man sat in the front passenger seat and the other sat behind the driver.

While driving along the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara, in the vicinity of the Women’s Leadership Institute, the man that was seated behind him placed a knife to his neck and demanded that he stopped the car.

The driver complied, and the man seated in the front passenger seat then forced him out of the vehicle before they drove away with his car.

The matter was reported to the police and checks were made to locate the hijacked car but so far, these have proven unsuccessful. The matter is being investigated.

