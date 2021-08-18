Sophia man was reportedly lured to his death by a phone call

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2021
– girlfriend, man in custody
Kaieteur News – Keon McPherson, the Sophia man found dead on Sunday with gunshot wounds to his body, might have been lured to his death by a phone call
Detectives had discovered 24-year-old McPherson’s remains around 04:00hrs. lying in a yard at ‘C’Field, Sophia. Detained for questioning in relation to his death, are McPherson’s girlfriend and another man.
Detectives believe that his killing probably stemmed from a triangular love affair, but it could also be a pre-meditated act of luring McPherson to his death by a phone call. It is believed that the phone call was all part of a plan to murder McPherson in retaliation to an altercation he had during the early evening hours on Saturday.
According to family members, McPherson had gotten into a heated argument with the woman over money she had allegedly squandered out. They claimed that the argument turned physical between them, and McPherson was attacked by one of his in-laws and some other men.
He was reportedly assaulted but had managed to escape them and went home that evening. Relatives said that after he freshened up himself, McPherson began to drink and they assumed that he was probably trying to console himself following the argument with his girlfriend and the altercation that followed.
Close to midnight, recalled the relatives, McPherson received a phone call from a woman. He related to them that the individual wanted him to go meet them. At first, recounted his family members, he was reluctant to go but the individual kept calling his phone and eventually he left his ‘D’ Field, Sophia home for a location in ‘C’ Field.
“He had left home in long-foot shorts,” said one family member. They were expecting him to return but he never did.
Family members said that initially, they were not bothered because although McPherson would have fights with his girlfriend they would make-up back and he would end up sleeping there.
However, this time around this was not the case, around 06:00hrs. on Sunday, McPherson’s brother received news that his brother was found dead in a yard.
He informed the rest of the family members and they made contact with police who took them to officially identify McPherson’s remains. The family members detailed that when they saw his body, it was still clad in the long-foot shorts he had left home with on Sunday night.
An autopsy conducted on his body confirmed that McPherson was indeed shot to death. His family described him as a hardworking youth who did all he could to provide for his girlfriend and her children.
The relationship with his girlfriend, however, was described as a ‘toxic one” with many disputes and fights. Those fights would always end with one being injured. His relatives alleged that during one such altercation, which took place a few months ago, McPherson was stabbed to his back by his girlfriend. Despite the many bloody battles between them, McPherson would tell his family members that he loves her and the couple would always forgive each other and get back together.
