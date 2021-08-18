Surinamese President Santokhi and delegation touch down in Guyana for second official visit

Kaieteur News – On Tuesday afternoon, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, and dozens of other government officials welcomed the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, and his wife, First Lady, Mrs. Melissa K. Santokhi-Seenacherry to Guyana. The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of Health and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation (Ag), the Honourable Dr. Frank Anthony; Commissioner of Police (Ag), Nigel Hoppie; a Guard of Honour and numerous other government officials for the arrival of the Surinamese delegation.

The Surinamese President was accompanied by a delegation comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation, Ambassador Albert Ramdin; Minister of Natural Resources, David Abiamofo; Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Parmanand Sewdien; Minister of Public Works, Riad Nurmohamed; Minister of Transport, Communication and Tourism, Albert Jubithana; representatives of Suriname’s national oil company, Staatsolie, and members from the Surinamese private sector.

During the visit, President Santokhi is expected to meet with his Excellency President, Irfaan Ali, to review the progress made on the Guyana-Suriname Strategic Dialogue and Co-operation Platform (SDCP), as well as to assess several areas under the platform, including foreign policy, political dialogue, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture, security and private sector enhancement.

President Ali has also indicated that oil and gas collaboration is one of the many topics up for discussion with the Surinamese delegation. Further, he noted that Santokhi’s visit is a continuation of the two countries fortifying its bilateral ties: “The two countries both have small populations, similar challenges and similar opportunities. We have to see how we can merge our thinking and make sure that our policies reflect that integrated approach to bring betterment for the people of the two countries. Some areas of discussion include infrastructure, transportation, human resources capacity and capability, trade, security, agriculture, removing barriers for our people, including oil and gas are key areas of focus.”

Additionally, the two Presidents will also discuss priority issues on the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) agenda as well as the economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on their countries. In August 2020, Presidents Ali and Santokhi committed to collaborating in the oil and gas sector. Specific attention on preparing citizens to reap the full benefits of the oil and gas operations in the respective countries was one of the areas of discussion.

Over the last two months, both countries have also been faced with significant flooding. A statement issued by Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Saturday said that the “sustained engagement between Presidents Ali and Santokhi is testimony to their shared vision and commitment to converging the collective energies of the two countries for the benefit of the citizens of both countries and the Region as a whole.”