Police called in after drunken brawl erupts at bar

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police were called in on Monday after a drunken brawl erupted at the Chill Out Bar located at Harlem, West Coast Demerara.
According to a police report, the brawl erupted among a set of patrons at 19:10hrs. Initially, police were informed that an alleged robbery under arms was being perpetrated at the bar. A party of policemen showed up at the bar within 15 minutes.
Upon arrival, they saw a group of drunken men involved in a big brawl. Ranks intervened to restore order and managed to arrest six men who were all placed in a vehicle and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. Police stated that the ages of the suspects in custody are 18, 46, 23, 25, 23, and 20.
Recounting the entire ordeal at the bar to Kaieteur News were eyewitnesses who described the scene as a chaotic one. All of sudden, stated the eyewitnesses, persons began cursing each other. Shortly after, they continued, patrons were pelting bottles and pool balls, throwing bar stools, and attempting to hit each other with pool sticks.
Employees and other customers were reportedly fearful of being attacked and decided to duck and hide under tables and behind the bar. Some of the employees related that they were left in a state of shock because it was the first time something like that occurred at the establishment.
Kaieteur News understands that after order was restored, employees found that a few of their barstools were broken, along with a table and some of the pool sticks.
Aug 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos...
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any fool can be elected in open, democratic systems. Any dangerous idiot can also be elected. Over... more
Kaieteur News – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) was the first to demand the payment of direct cash transfers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]