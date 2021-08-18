Police called in after drunken brawl erupts at bar

Kaieteur News – Police were called in on Monday after a drunken brawl erupted at the Chill Out Bar located at Harlem, West Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, the brawl erupted among a set of patrons at 19:10hrs. Initially, police were informed that an alleged robbery under arms was being perpetrated at the bar. A party of policemen showed up at the bar within 15 minutes.

Upon arrival, they saw a group of drunken men involved in a big brawl. Ranks intervened to restore order and managed to arrest six men who were all placed in a vehicle and taken to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station. Police stated that the ages of the suspects in custody are 18, 46, 23, 25, 23, and 20.

Recounting the entire ordeal at the bar to Kaieteur News were eyewitnesses who described the scene as a chaotic one. All of sudden, stated the eyewitnesses, persons began cursing each other. Shortly after, they continued, patrons were pelting bottles and pool balls, throwing bar stools, and attempting to hit each other with pool sticks.

Employees and other customers were reportedly fearful of being attacked and decided to duck and hide under tables and behind the bar. Some of the employees related that they were left in a state of shock because it was the first time something like that occurred at the establishment.

Kaieteur News understands that after order was restored, employees found that a few of their barstools were broken, along with a table and some of the pool sticks.