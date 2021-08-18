Please explain

Dear Editor,

On Monday, the President made some announcements, (1) about old age pension, (2) about public assistance, and (3) about 75 kWh free electricity payable to GPL.

I would like to know if the GPL credit is for one month or if it is for every month.

I would like to know, if a household use over 75 kWh, can’t the government arrange for us to get the first 75 kWh free and we would pay for the amount over the first 75 kWh.

Please note that pensioners does get the first 10 cubic feet water free, we have to pay for any amount over the first 10 cubic feet. That same formula should apply for the GPL credit.

The President said that water fee reduce by five percent; that is not correct, water rate go up from $60.90 to $74.00, and to $112.00. Please explain, why our water bill has two different prices, the first 10 cubic is at $74.00, any amount above that is $112.00 per cubic. Why can’t the first 10 cubic be at $112.00, and above that let it be $74.00 per cubic?

Yours faithfully,

Mohamed Azad