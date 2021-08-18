Partial training for Boys team to Jnr Pan Am C/Ships

Inaugural Jnr Games in Colombia set from Nov 26 – Dec 5

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – It’s been close to two years since a Squash tournament has been organised by the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) but according to GSA’s Owen Verwey, the game is slowly being partially opened; but only for the junior Boys team to train.

The Covid 19 Pandemic, which shut down most things in Guyana since March 2020, forced the cancelation of several regional Squash tournaments including the 2020 Junior Pan Am Games.

Arguable Guyana’s strongest Junior Boys team of Shomari Wilshire, Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, Michael Alphonso and Nicholas Verwey were favourites at this tournament.

The last tournament held by GSA was the 2020 Bounty Farm handicap tournament in February which was won 12-year-old Louis Da Silva who defeated Mohryan Baksh in the final.

“At the moment Squash is not fully reopened, only partially reopened for the Junior Boys team that has qualified to play at The Junior Pan American Championship (Panam) in Cali Colombia.

The inaugural Junior Pan Am Games in Colombia has been rescheduled to November 25 to December 5 2021.

Guyana had ruled Junior Squash for 12 consecutive years until 2016 and the Boys team, led by Shomari Wilshire, is expected give a good account of themselves despite the prolonged inactivity.

“The process getting the partial reopening involved the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) writing to the Minister of Culture Youth and Sport to seek permission for this Squad to begin training for this competition.

The GSA has ensured that all the COVID-19 protocols were in place and, the players, coaches (Carl Ince and assistant coach for this team Kristian Jeffery) and others fully observe these,” explained Verwey.The GSA said the Association has agreed to use specific locations only to limit the exposures of everyone and those locations are the Georgetown Club, the Racquet Center (when construction works are completed), and an encamped location for intense training sessions.

“We have ensured that all the players, coaches and the association executives are comfortable with this arrangement,” the GSA Head added.

“The Players are overjoyed with the opportunity to get back on court and play, as anyone can imagine. The GSA and parents are also happy for them.

The requirements are the same as issued by the COVID-19 regulations: The mandatory vaccination for all adults interacting with the players and all players over the age of 18, the required social distancing unless absolute necessary, the GSA has been sanitizing the facilities in use and have put the necessary sanitizing and temperature checking measures in place. These measures govern everyone at the facilities,” Verwey continued.

Verwey said the GSA is also hoping for the boys under 18 years of age, be given some priority when the appropriate vaccination arrives in Guyana.

“There are no local competitions being organized at the moment, it’s just training. Anyone entering those facilities must be fully vaccinated,” Verwey reminded.

Verwey disclosed that there was an effect on the fitness and the players’ level of game due to the prolonged period of inactivity.

“However, both coaches have noted the rapid recovery that has been seen in the players and their abilities to further improve. The coaches were impressed with this,” concluded Verwey, who took over the Presidency from David Fernandes at the GSA’s Elections on July 14, 2021.