Overseas based Guyanese Bodo slams 169 in OSCL competition

Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Canada-based Guyanese Ravi Bodo struck an aggressive 169 to guide Leguan Warriors to a resounding 114-run win against Miss Pheobe Cricket Club (MPCC) on Saturday last in the Ontario Softball Cricket League 20-over competition.
The left-handed Bodo struck five fours and 19 sixes as Leguan Warriors posted a substantial 273-5 from the allocation of 20-overs, while MPCC replied with 159-5 at Ashtonbee Park in Scarborough.
The rampant Bodo also got support from Vishaul Balram with 41 and 24 from former senior Essequibo Inter-county opening batsman Radesh Monasar.
Praveen Kumar claimed three wickets for 43 off three overs.
When MPCC batted, Praveen Pansare churned out a solid batting effort with 85 not out.
Kumar returned with the bat to make 25, while Ashok Sridharan offered fight with 21 and extras assisted with 26. Monasar proved his all-round capability by snatching three wickets for 19 runs from his maximum four overs. Other scores were available up to press time.
Notably, since the formation of the League in 1996, only four other batsmen got over the 150 mark: Fazil Sattur with 205 not out, Vijay Prashad 196, Polly Shivrathan who made 169 and Rovendra Mandolall 154.
The action continues this weekend with another set of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.
Aug 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos...
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Aug 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – Any fool can be elected in open, democratic systems. Any dangerous idiot can also be elected. Over... more
Kaieteur News – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) was the first to demand the payment of direct cash transfers... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]