Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overseas based Guyanese Bodo slams 169 in OSCL competition

Aug 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Canada-based Guyanese Ravi Bodo struck an aggressive 169 to guide Leguan Warriors to a resounding 114-run win against Miss Pheobe Cricket Club (MPCC) on Saturday last in the Ontario Softball Cricket League 20-over competition.

Ravi Bodo

The left-handed Bodo struck five fours and 19 sixes as Leguan Warriors posted a substantial 273-5 from the allocation of 20-overs, while MPCC replied with 159-5 at Ashtonbee Park in Scarborough.
The rampant Bodo also got support from Vishaul Balram with 41 and 24 from former senior Essequibo Inter-county opening batsman Radesh Monasar.
Praveen Kumar claimed three wickets for 43 off three overs.
When MPCC batted, Praveen Pansare churned out a solid batting effort with 85 not out.
Kumar returned with the bat to make 25, while Ashok Sridharan offered fight with 21 and extras assisted with 26. Monasar proved his all-round capability by snatching three wickets for 19 runs from his maximum four overs. Other scores were available up to press time.
Notably, since the formation of the League in 1996, only four other batsmen got over the 150 mark: Fazil Sattur with 205 not out, Vijay Prashad 196, Polly Shivrathan who made 169 and Rovendra Mandolall 154.
The action continues this weekend with another set of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fitness Express maintains support for Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith

Fitness Express maintains support for Carlos ‘The Showstopper’...

Aug 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Manager of Fitness Express, located at John and Sheriff Streets, Campbellville has maintained his company’s support of Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos...
Read More
Team Guyana arrive ahead of tomorrow’s start, 12 nations to compete

Team Guyana arrive ahead of tomorrow’s start,...

Aug 18, 2021

26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp

26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars...

Aug 18, 2021

ECB saddened at the passing of Coach Michael ‘Franco’ Hyles

ECB saddened at the passing of Coach Michael...

Aug 18, 2021

Partial training for Boys team to Jnr Pan Am C/Ships

Partial training for Boys team to Jnr Pan Am...

Aug 18, 2021

Overseas based Guyanese Bodo slams 169 in OSCL competition

Overseas based Guyanese Bodo slams 169 in OSCL...

Aug 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]