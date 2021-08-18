Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Not trusting de vaccine is not trusting science!

Aug 18, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys read how all teachas and all health care workers gat to get vaccinated in Ontario. It not voluntary, it mandatory over deh. But we gat some people hay mekkin styles and excuse.
One ah dem excuse is dat de vaccine don’t prevent infection so why tek it. Well yuh should tek it because it gan prevent de worse form of de infection in the majority of people wah get vaccinated – dat is what an efficacy rate of over 50 percent means. But a few cases – wat dem call breakthrough cases – can get through because no vaccine is 100 percent.
Tekkin it also means yuh protecting yuh family. Yuh less likely to spread it if yuh vaccinated dan if yuh nah vaccinated.
Tekkin it protecting yuh because yuh nat likely to get seriously sick or die if yuh vaccinated. So even if per chance yuh get infected, once yuh vaccinated, yuh not likely fuh end up in de hospital. Dat is why dem excuse dem people mekkin is fart.
But even if yuh nah kay bout yuh own health or de health ah dem around yuh, yuh should still tek de vaccine because dat is de only way, other dan a total lockdown, dat de pandemic gan end. And den things can return to normal and yuh could get on with yuh life as usual.
Another excuse is dat dem nah trust de vaccines. Not trusting de vaccines is not trusting science. If yuh nah trust de best scientific minds in de world, yuh should not trust anything associated with science. Dat means if yuh get any other disease or get in accident, yuh should not go to de doctor.
Talk half and stop mekkin silly excuses!

