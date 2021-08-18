Energy Chamber inks MoUs with Texas-based Engineering University

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Oil & Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) took full advantage of the opportunities to collaborate with international companies at the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) being held in Houston, Texas.

On Monday, GOGEC inked two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station Turbomachinery Laboratory (TEES-TL) and the University of Texas, at Austin, Petroleum Extension (PETEX), Cockrell School of Engineering.

A statement from GOGEC outlined that the MoUs are underpinned in the spirit of mutual areas of collaboration in capacity building through education and training, and to promote strategic partnerships with local players in the energy sector in Guyana with international organisations.

GOGEC pointed out that the MoUs signed between President, Manniram Prashad, and TEES-TL’s Director of Global and Corporate Partnerships, Greg Gammon, aim to maintain a close collaboration with the company and its important role in research and workforce development within technical areas of Rotordynamics and Mechanical Systems, Thermal Fluids and Combustion, and Computational Modeling and Design.

The company’s operations are based in College Station, Texas. Meanwhile, the strategic partnership with the University of Texas, at Austin, Petroleum Extension (PETEX), Cockrell School of Engineering will see the institution offering sector specific training courses and Executive Education in the Petroleum Sector, through the Training Institute of GOGEC.

This, according to the GOGEC President, will address the need for capacity building specifically for the oil and gas sector and companies operating within the full value chain. Both signings were witnessed by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch.

“GOGEC also wishes to thank the United States Embassy in Guyana for facilitating these strategic collaborations to help propel Guyana’s development,” the statement said.