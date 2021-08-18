Hakeem Jeffries lacks the democratic instinct that Sarah-Ann Lynch possesses

Kaieteur News – Any fool can be elected in open, democratic systems. Any dangerous idiot can also be elected. Over the past five years, completely unacceptable creatures for complex reasons in many countries have been voted into office. Some notorious examples are Brazil, the Philippines, the US, Italy.

Hakeem Jeffries of the US House of Representatives is an embarrassment to American democracy. American legislators have research aides. They can have their aides ascertain the facts on the ground. Maybe Jeffries and his aides are incompetent.

Jeffries himself should research the conduct of his host, Rickford Burke, during one of the most immorally disgusting attempts to deny people their right to vote. Does Jeffries share the unpleasant words of Burke against esteemed CARICOM nationals that refused to accept rigged elections in Guyana? I was on a radio programme with Burke and Mark Benschop where Burke’s remarks were made. Jeffries should ask Burke for the tape.

Jeffries should tell the people of the world as a congressman if he accepts that the then major opposition party, the PPP in the March 2020 election committed fraud and stole the election from the party he supports in Guyana, the PNC. Jeffries shared the same platform at the rally in New York with several PNC leaders who have been fooling people like Jeffries and their African Guyanese supporters on the results of the election.

There are so many questions Jeffries should be asked and it would be a test of his character to see how he answers. One is which congressional colleagues of his described the March election as being tampered with by the PPP? Which CARICOM head accepted that the election was flawed? Which government represented at the UN pronounced on the illegal results of the election?

Jeffries comes from a background of fanatical racism. One of his relatives is a professor that is openly racist against all other races in the world.

It is up to his multi-racial Guyanese constituents to resuscitate the pressure they put on him last year when he tried to insinuate that the PPP rigged the March election. Hundreds of East Indian Guyanese who voted for him contacted him about the misinformation he was receiving and he backed off. Now he is at it again.

The episode of ignorance surrounding Jeffries will now tell Guyanese in the US and Guyana what stuff Indian Guyanese in New York are made of. He must be relentlessly pursued through pickets and demonstrations wherever he goes. Indians in New York must transmit their anger to Jeffries. They must use pellucid and frank language to tell him he is an embarrassment to American democracy. I am asking someone in New York who reads this column to email it to Jeffries to let him know he is morbid racist, anti-East Indian ideologue and an enemy of democracy.

Jeffries wants the current US Ambassador to be removed. I want this column, if it is used in any research way into the future, to record me as saying that the current US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, is one of the finest woman diplomats this world has produced. She is a courageous woman who stood up in a small, relatively unknown, Third World country and valiantly fought for the right of that country’s citizens to have their vote counted.

For this courageous safeguarding of democracy, a 10th rate congressman like Jeffries wants her to be removed. Jeffrey should do the decent thing and compose a document of compelling evidence of what makes Ms. Lynch ineligible to continue as ambassador. He should compose a dossier as to what makes him eligible to be a congressman.

I suspected this man was a blatant fool when he tried to support the rigging last year. He quickly backed down and he needs to explain his present conduct to Guyanese Indians who must demand it as early as last week. Guyanese in New York must come out in vast numbers and demonstrate outside his office. That show of anger must go for days and days.

Let me end this commentary here by repeating maybe for the fourth time the necessity of having a bust of Mrs. Lynch erected in some outstanding spot in Guyana. Young Street where the US Embassy is on should be renamed after her. This lady is a giant whose integrity can never be matched by a mediocre politician like Jeffries.

This lady and several of her fellow diplomats saved this country from a permanent nightmare. For that, Guyanese should be eternally grateful. But Guyanese should be vigilant each moment of the day for a long time to come, people like Hakeem Jeffries, deeply ingrained in anti-Indian racism, will continue to throw gasoline on the fire of ethnic strife in Guyana.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)