GMC signs contracts to modernise packaging and processing facilities

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) recently signed three contracts for the modernisation of facilities that deals with food processing and packaging. The contracts were signed on Monday in the Agriculture Ministry’s Boardroom, located at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive and Regent Street, Georgetown.

GMC General Manager, Teshwana Lall, signed three contracts for the retrofitting of the processing facility at Hope Coconut Industries Limited, East Coast Demerara, Region Four; the packaging and processing facilities at Watooka, Linden, Region 10, and for the Peanut Butter Processing Facility, at St. Ignatius, Lethem, Region Nine – the three contracts were signed to a total cost of $24M.

The contractors are; Triple ‘A’ Construction Services and Supplies, Anil Lalsa Construction and 3D Construction, respectively.

According to the contract remarks, the Hope Coconut Facility upgrade is aimed to provide a certified environment for new and existing agro processors – the facility is expected to be equipped with more modern agro processing equipment that will be used to convert raw foods into processed foods.

Similarly, the packaging and processing facilities in Linden will also be modernised, which will also allow it to convert raw foods into processed foods and is said to drastically reduce wastage and spoilage. The mordernising of the facilities is in keeping with Guyana’s national push to reduce the food import bill while adding to the national food security drive.

Moreover, the peanut butter processing facility in Region Nine will also allow dried fruits production, and the facility will further enhance the group to service its markets.