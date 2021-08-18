Latest update August 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Four women are Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Aug 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that four women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 582.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 34-year-old and a 44-year-old both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 70-year-old and 71-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). All four women died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported too that within the last 24 hours they recorded 100 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 23,675.
Presently, there 91 persons in institutional isolation, 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 940 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,050 persons have recovered from the virus.

